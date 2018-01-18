Man arrested for stealing car from car grooming company in Turf Club Road

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday (Jan 18) for stealing a car in Turf Club Road.

The car, which belonged to a customer who had left it at a car grooming company, was stolen while it was parked at the carpark on Monday, said police in a statement.

The owner of the company alerted the police, who conducted ground inquiries and reviewed CCTV footage.

After establishing the identity of the suspect, officers from the Tanglin Police Division arrested the man three days later.

The suspect will be charged in court for theft of a motor vehicle, under Section 379A of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

The police advised vehicle owners to park in well-lit areas, install an anti-theft alarm system, and lock all vehicle doors and wind up all windows when the vehicle is parked, even if it is for a short while.