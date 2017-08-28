47-year-old Indonesian man arrested for attempting to enter Singapore illegally

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old Indonesian man was on Saturday (Aug 26) arrested by authorities here for attempting to enter the Republic illegally.

He was spotted by the Police Coast Guard walking between the water pipelines along the Causeway towards Singapore at about 7.25pm that day.

The Police Coast Guard then alerted officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Officers from both the ICA and Police Coast Guard intercepted the man, who was found hiding underneath the pipelines. He had a cylindrical flotation device with him.

The man was immediately placed under arrest, and investigations are ongoing, ICA said in a statement on Monday.

The ICA said it takes a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally.

Under the Immigration Act, those found guilty of overstaying or entering Singapore illegally can be jailed for up to six months, and receive a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

Those found guilty of abetting a person to leave Singapore illegally can be jailed between six months and two years, and be fined up to $6,000.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The security checks are critical to our nation's security," said the ICA spokesman.

"We will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints and our maritime border to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."