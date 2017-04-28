43-year-old man arrested for vandalising 5 buildings in Bugis

SINGAPORE - A 43-year-old man has been arrested for a series of vandalism cases, just four days after graffiti was found scrawled on walls and pillars in several areas in Bugis.

The police received several reports of vandalism on the facades of the National Design Centre, Fu Lu Shou Complex, The Prospex, OG Albert and Bugis+ Shopping Centre on Monday (April 24).

Officers from Central Police Division arrested the suspect along Hougang Avenue 8 on Thursday, after referring to closed-circuit television images, the police said in a news release on Friday.

They seized a marker pen, a bicycle and some clothing.

The Straits Times on Tuesday reported that Chinese messages had been found scrawled on walls and pillars in several areas in Bugis.

The messages appear to include a gang number and the name of a person, followed by the Chinese words: "Come out if you dare."

The man will be charged with the offence of vandalism. If convicted, he can be fined a minium of $2,000 or jailed for not more than three years.

He will also be liable to at least three and not more than eight strokes of the cane.