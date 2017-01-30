41-year-old man charged with murder of woman in Woodlands flat

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man was charged in court on Monday (Jan 30) with the murder of his wife.

Singaporean Teo Ghim Heng, also known as Zhang Jinxing, allegedly killed his wife Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, in their flat on the sixth storey of Block 619, Woodlands Drive 52 between 8am and 11am on Jan 20.

Madam Choong, also known as Madam Zhong Peishan, was his second wife and they got married on Dec 7, 2009.

Teo, who is now warded at the Singapore General Hospital, appeared via videolink before District Judge Mathew Joseph.

After his discharge, he will be remanded at Central Police Division, with permission to take him out for investigation.

His case will be mentioned again on Feb 6.

According to earlier news reports, Madam Choong and her four-year-old daughter were found dead in the bedroom of their flat on the first day of Chinese New Year (Jan 28).

The Straits Times understands that the case involving the little girl is still under investigation.

If convicted of murder, Teo will face the death penalty.