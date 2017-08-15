41-year-old arrested for breaking into and stealing from Bedok coffee shop

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man, who allegedly broken into and stole from a coffee shop, was arrested on Monday (Aug 14).

He is suspected to have stolen about $1, 000 in cash and a mobile phone worth about $600 from a coffee shop at Block 204, Bedok North Street 1, the police said in a press release on Tuesday.

The police said they received a report about the incident on Aug 12 at about 8.46 am.

The man was arrested along Circuit Road following ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

In relation to the incident, the police has cautioned all property owners to secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grills and close-shackled padlocks when leaving their premises unattended.

They should do so even if they are only leaving for a short while, the police advised.

Property owners should not keep large sums of cash in unattended premises, and should make sure working burglar alarms and CCTVs are in place at possible entry points, the police added.

If convicted of housebreaking and theft by night, he could be imprisoned between two and 14 years, and also be liable to a fine.