4 teenagers arrested for stealing motorcycle, other vehicles in Tampines

SINGAPORE - Four teenagers have been arrested for stealing a motorcycle in Tampines, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 7).

The teens, who are aged between 16 and 17, are also believed to be linked to other vehicle thefts reported in the same area.

A man had made a police report at around 9pm on Sunday, saying his motorcycle had been tampered with and his helmet was missing.

He had parked the vehicle at a multi-storey carpark.

After conducting investigations and viewing images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established that a group of young people had removed the motorcycle from the carpark and returned it to its original position later.

The teenagers were identified and arrested at Tampines Central Park and in Tampines Avenue 4 on Monday and Tuesday.

All four will be charged in court for the offence of theft of vehicle with common intention.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.