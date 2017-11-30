4 men who molested women in separate cases at clubs, a mall and on a train to be charged

SINGAPORE -Four men who molested women - one of them in her teens - in four separate cases between September last year and June this year will be charged in court for the offence of outrage of modesty.

In the first case on Sept 8 last year, a 22-year-old woman made a police report saying she was molested at a club along Orchard Road. The Straits Times understands it happened at the Naughty Girl club at Orchard Towers.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on the same day. He will be facing an additional charge of using abusive language against a public servant.

The second case occurred at a mall, also in Orchard Road. On Dec 10 last year, a 34-year-old woman made a police report saying she was molested at a shopping centre there.

A 49-year-old suspect was arrested on the same day. He faces an additional charge of mischief for his involvement in another case.

On May 5 this year, a 21-year-old woman said in a police report that she was molested at a club along River Valley Road.

ST understands this was f.Club at Clarke Quay. A 26-year-old suspect was arrested on the same day and he faces an additional charge of using criminal force.

The last case occurred on June 29 this year. A 14-year-old made a police report the next day saying she was on a train from Serangoon, heading to Marymount station, when she was molested.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested on July 19.

If found guilty of the offence of outrage of modesty, the suspects can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or a combination of the three penalties.

If convicted of using abusive language against a public servant, the 33-year-old suspect can be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to $5,000.

Those convicted of using criminal force on any person can be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to $1,500.

Anyone found guilty of mischief can be jailed for up to a year and/or fined.

The police said in their statement that they take a serious view against people who obstruct police officers from carrying out their duties or who cause them harm.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law and harm police officers," said the police.