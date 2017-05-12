4 men nabbed for rioting in Chinatown Complex brawl that left 2 injured

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested four men, aged between 36 and 40, for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting at Chinatown Complex on Smith Street on Tuesday (May 9).

In a news release on Friday, the police said they received a report of a fight at about 10.40pm.

Two victims were having drinks when they were attacked by a group of assailants using beer bottles. The group fled the scene after the attack.

Eyewitnesses told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that beer bottles, bowls, plates and chairs were thrown during the fight.

Two men aged 20 and 42 were injured and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identities of the four suspects and arrested them on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing to trace the remaining suspects involved in the case, the news release added.

If convicted of rioting, they could be jailed up to seven years and caned.