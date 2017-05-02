4 men arrested for $11,000 robbery at Desker Road

SINGAPORE - Four men aged between 30 and 46 were arrested for their suspected involvement in a robbery case at Syed Alwi and Desker Roads last Sunday (April 30).

In a news release on Tuesday (May 2), police said they received a report that two men had been robbed.

Investigations revealed that the victims were accosted by the four suspects along Syed Alwi Road before they were taken to the nearby Desker Road.

There, cash amounting to more than $11,000 was taken from them. The suspects fled their separate ways after the robbery.

Officers from Central Police Division responded to the case and arrested two suspects at the scene.

The identities of the remaining two were established and they were nabbed in Potong Pasir on Monday at 9.30pm.

If convicted of robbery with common intention, they could be jailed between two and 10 years and caned.