4 men arrested after brawl outside Jalan Besar nightclub

SINGAPORE - Four men involved in a brawl outside a Jalan Besar nightclub were arrested on Tuesday (March 20).

The police told The Straits Times they were alerted to a case of affray near 251, Jalan Besar, at about 2am.

A 23-year-old man suffered injuries and was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"Another four men were arrested in relation to the case," police said.

A video of the fight circulating online showed a group of people delivering punches and kicks on a man lying on the road behind a car.

Shouts could be heard and a crowd was seen gathered in front of the nightclub.

The fight then escalated with another pair of men seen attacking each other, before another man joined in.

The situation appeared to have quietened down for a while, before another altercation broke out in the group. It is unclear what caused the fight.

Police investigations are ongoing.