4 foreigners charged over use of fake passes to enter Ed Sheeran concert

SINGAPORE - Four men, who were accused of using fake staff passes to get into a concert by popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday, were charged in court on Tuesday (Nov 14) with cheating.

No pleas were taken from the two Britons and two New Zealand nationals who are being remanded for a week for investigation.

Briton Luke Simon McKay, 49, allegedly deceived Ms Connie Shiao, a representative of concert organiser AEG Asia, into allowing him and two other unknown people to enter the stadium to watch the concert on Sunday by using fake passes. He is also accused of inducing AEG Asia to give him tickets to the concert for two, valued at $500.

Briton Martin Joseph Keane, 60, is similarly alleged to have cheated Ms Shiao and induced AEG to give him tickets for two people, valued at $300.

The other two are New Zealanders Scott Fabian Antony Penk, 34, and Michael Stanton Hardgrave, 30, who allegedly cheated Ms Shiao and induced AEG to give them tickets for two people, valued at $200.

Police investigations showed that they used fake passes to pass off as authorised personnel at the concert, so as to escort unsuspecting concertgoers into the venue.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined.

The four will be back in court on Nov 21.