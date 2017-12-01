4-day drug bust by Central Narcotics Bureau nabs 162 offenders

SINGAPORE - A four-day islandwide drug operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has netted a total of 162 offenders.

In a news release on Friday (Dec 1), CNB said that the drugs seized amounted to 158g of Ice, 65g of heroin, 14g of cannabis, 1.2kg of synthetic cannabis, 187 Erimin-5 tablets, 13 Ecstasy tablets, 13 LSD stamps and four "Yaba" (methamphetamine) tablets.

The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $25,000, CNB told The Straits Times.

The operation, which began on Monday, was supported by the police.

Areas that officers covered included Ang Mo Kio, Bedok Reservoir, Buangkok, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Potong Pasir, Punggol, Serangoon and Tampines.

In one case on Thursday, a 51-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested in the back alley of Geyland Lorong 24A.

The male Singaporean suspect was brought to his hideout in the vicinity, where CNB officers recovered a total of 61g of Ice, 185 Erimin-5 tablets, eight Ecstasy tablets, a small amount of cannabis, four digital weighing scales and a drug-smoking apparatus.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, drug offenders face the death penalty if they are convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroin.

This amount is equivalent to 1,250 "straws" and enough to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.