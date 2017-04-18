39-year-old man arrested for serial theft from vehicles in multi-storey carparks

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of thefts from vehicles, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (April 18).

Between April 15 and 17, they received several reports of valuables being stolen from vehicles at multi-storey carparks in Punggol.

With the aid of in-vehicle camera footage from residents, they established the man's identity, arresting him on Monday along Edgefield Walk and recovering cash cards and other items.

If convicted of theft, the man may be jailed up to three years and fined. If found guilty of mischief, he may be jailed up to a year and fined.

In its statement, the police highlighted the "usefulness of in-vehicle camera footages in solving crimes like motor vehicle theft and theft from vehicles".

It added that members of the public can join the Vehicles on Watch programme, for their cameras to act as additional "eyes" against neighbourhood crime, providing crucial leads for investigations.

To prevent theft, the police added that owners can take precautions such as installing an alarm system, not leaving cash and valuables in the vehicle, locking all doors and winding up all windows when the vehicle is parked, even if for a short time.