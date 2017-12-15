37-year-old man nabbed for dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes while out on bail

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old man who was charged for dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes in August and was out on bail pending court proceedings, was nabbed again on Wednesday (Dec 13) for the same offence.

The Singapore Customs said in a statement on Friday (Dec 15) that the man was caught in the multi-storey car park of an East Coast Road shopping mall during an operation.

Officers first observed him driving a car into the car park and stopping beside a silver van.

He was then see alighting from his vehicle and opening the door of the van.

After conducting checks on him, a total of 1,375 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes kept in several canvas bags were found in the van.

The officers followed up with another search in Lorong 20 Geylang, where they unlocked a white van with a key found in the man's car.

They found another 200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the van.

In the statement, the Singapore Customs said that the total duty, and good and service tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $145,960 and $10,680 respectively.

Officers also seized a frequency jammer - which is a controlled item - found in the car.



A frequency jammer was also seized. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS



Investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of dealing with duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/ or jailed for up to six years.

Repeat offenders caught with more than 2kg of tobacco products will face mandatory imprisonment.