30-year-old motorcyclist hurt after hit-and-run accident

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and the Central Expressway on Wednesday evening.

The police said that it was alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle and a car at around 8.50pm, and investigations are ongoing. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Ms Gerhardine Foo, wife of the motorcyclist Jonathan Choy, said that her husband is currently in the high dependency ward but "doing fine".

He had suffered fractures to his left collar bone, gashes on his head and left knee, a tear in his spleen, and cuts to his face, she said.

In-car camera footage uploaded on the Roads.sg Facebook page on Thursday night shows Mr Choy riding a motorbike before he suddenly skids on the road and hits the rear side of a silver car. The impact results in the motorcycle being flung some distance away, while the silver car turns slightly, before driving away.

A man and a woman from another vehicle can be seen rushing towards the fallen motorcyclist.

Mr Choy's brother-in-law, Mr Gerrad Foo, thanked the passers-by in a Facebook comment yesterday and said that Mr Choy "is now walking the long road to recovery".

Ms Foo, 34, who is studying at a seminary, said that she learnt about her husband's accident through a phone call from a passer-by.

This was after Mr Choy, a church worker, had left her parents' home in Ang Mo Kio to meet a friend in Serangoon.

She rushed down to the scene, which was about 10 minutes away, to see paramedics tending to her husband.

"There was quite a bit of blood, but he was conscious, and I was grateful for that," she said.

Her husband has been riding for about two years, she added, but this is the first time he has been involved in an accident.

The couple have been married for about a year.

A 38-year-old civil servant, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ng, was seen in the video rushing towards Mr Choy with his girlfriend moments after the accident happened. He told ST yesterday that at least five people stepped forward to help, including a doctor.

He said that while he and his girlfriend were directing traffic, a kind-hearted driver had stopped to pass a high visibility vest to his girlfriend.

Ms Foo said it was heartrending for her to watch the video.

"It looked like his head hit the car, so thank God he invested in a good helmet," she added.

She hopes witnesses would be able to shed light on how the accident could have happened.

Of the driver of the car, she said: "I'm not angry... I'm mainly just glad that my husband is okay. When you ride, every day is a gamble."