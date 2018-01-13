3 more men charged over fuel theft from Shell's Pulau Bukom plant

SINGAPORE - Three more men were charged on Saturday morning (Jan 13) in connection with the multi-million dollar fuel theft from Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site.

Singaporeans Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, and Ng Hock Teck, 54, and Vietnamese national Doan Xuan Than, 45, each face one count of dishonestly receiving stolen property at the refinery, reported Chinese-language news site Lianhe Zaobao.

The Straits Times understands that none of them are Shell employees and they were not part of the 17 men who were nabbed in an islandwide raid on Sunday.

Eleven of the 17 were charged in connection with misappropriation of fuel worth over $2 million from Shell Singapore on Tuesday, in what is believed to be the biggest case of its kind in recent memory at an oil refinery.

Nine Singaporeans were charged along with two Vietnamese nationals.

Of the nine, eight are employees or former staff of Shell Eastern Petroleum who are alleged to have committed criminal breach of trust at its manufacturing site.

On Saturday, the prosecution requested for the latest three suspects - Tan, Ng and Than - to be remanded. All three are due to appear in court on Jan 18.