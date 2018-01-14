3 more charged with fuel theft from Shell refinery

Three more men were charged yesterday in connection with fuel theft from the Shell Singapore refinery on Pulau Bukom.

Two of the accused - Singaporeans Ng Hock Teck, 54, and Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45 - were alleged to have dishonestly received 300 metric tonnes of gas oil valued at $160,000 on Nov 11 last year.

Court documents stated that the pair had allegedly committed the offence at Pulau Bukom's wharf 4 at around 5.20am.

The third man, Vietnamese national Doan Xuan Than, 45, faces one count of allegedly receiving 1,348.8 metric tonnes of stolen gas oil worth more than $736,400 on Dec 31 last year.

In both instances, the stolen fuel was said to have been transferred onto two vessels - Singapore-registered Sentek 26 and Panama-registered MT Gaea.

The trio are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Seventeen men were first arrested in an islandwide raid on Jan 7, and 11 of them were charged on Tuesday in connection with their involvement in three other fuel theft cases.

The 11 men comprised nine Singaporeans and two Vietnamese nationals. Of the nine Singaporeans, eight are employees or former staff of Shell Eastern Petroleum.

The authorities had seized $3.05 million in cash and a 12,000-tonne tanker in the raid at the refinery.

The men were alleged to have stolen roughly 4,300 metric tonnes of gas oil worth $2.4 million between last November and Jan 7.