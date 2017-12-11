3 men nabbed for swimming to S'pore from Malaysia

Three men, aged between 22 and 29, were arrested on Saturday for entering Singapore illegally, the police said.

Officers from the Police Coast Guard detected the three men swimming towards Singapore from Malaysia at about 11pm, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Both land and sea resources were deployed to the area. At 11.22pm, the men were intercepted and arrested.

If convicted of unlawful entry into Singapore, they face up to six months' jail and at least three strokes of the cane.

Ng Huiwen