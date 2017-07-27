3,200 cartons of cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, driver detained

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old Malaysian driver is under investigation after 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from his lorry by officers at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The driver had declared the goods in the Malaysia-registered lorry he was driving as wafer cup cones and chocolate dips, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Thursday (July 27).

At about 6am on Thursday, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the lorry and subsequently found cartons of cigarettes hidden among the consignment, amounting to $248,320 of evaded duty.

The cigarettes would also have been liable for $18,400 in goods and services tax.

ICA said the driver - along with the cigarettes and lorry - were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

"The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore," ICA said.

ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband, it added.