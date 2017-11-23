2nd man jailed for robbing jeweller

A man used a wooden pole to repeatedly hit a jewellery wholesaler when he and two others robbed the man of cash and valuables totalling about $43,000.

Yesterday, Srinath Bari Ramdeo Bari was given 31/2 years' jail for robbing Mr Yelchur Sreenivas, 51, with Venkatachalapathy Raman and Hassan near Blocks 106 and 107, Towner Road, at around midnight on May 25 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to report for a urine test and was given six months' jail on each charge. A fourth charge of failing to report for his urine test was considered during his sentencing. In lieu of the mandatory 12 strokes of the cane, the 53-year-old was given an additional 20 weeks' jail. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur ordered the sentences for the robbery and one of the urine tests to run consecutively, making a total of four years and 20 weeks in jail. She backdated his sentence to Sept 23 last year.

The mastermind, Indian national Venkatachalapathy, 48, was sentenced to four years and three months' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Nov 2.

Hassan, 36, who goes by one name, has claimed trial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulhafni Zulkeflee said Venkatachalapathy knew the victim was involved in the jewellery business and roped in Srinath and Hassan for the robbery.

Mr Yelchur was carrying a haversack containing cash and jewellery samples while walking along Towner Road at midnight when he felt somebody pulling it from behind. He turned around and saw Venkatachalapathy, who shoved him to the ground.

Venkatachalapathy tried to snatch the haversack but failed. He then ran away.

Mr Yelchur was getting up when Srinath came from behind and struck his shoulder a few times with a pole. Just then, Venkatachalapathy came back, grabbed the haversack, and fled with Srinath. The bag had cash and valuables totalling $42,775.

When Venkatachalapathy was arrested the next day, the police recovered cash and valuables amounting to $36,175.

Srinath, arrested in August last year, could have been jailed for up to 14 years for robbery. For failing to report for a urine test, the maximum penalty is a $10,000 fine and four years' jail.