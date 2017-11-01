2kg of Ice seized in CNB operation; woman arrested for sharing drug with 2 teenage sons

SINGAPORE - Two separate operations conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Oct 31) saw 2kg of Ice worth $216,000 seized, and a woman arrested for sharing the drug with her two teenage sons.

The woman, aged 37, was nabbed for suspected drug abuse and trafficking, CNB said in a press release on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations found that she had shared Ice, also known as methamphetamine, with her 15- and 16-year-old sons.

Investigations are ongoing in the case, CNB said.

In the second operation which saw the arrest of two men, over 2kg of Ice and an assortment of other drugs were seized. The entire drug haul is estimated to be worth more than $216,000.

According to CNB, its officers were deployed in the vicinity of Petir Road to observe the two suspected drug traffickers.

One of the suspects, a 23-year-old Singaporean man, was tailed by CNB officers after he parked his car at a multi-storey carpark. He was arrested at his hideout in Jurong East.

Another team of officers raided the Petir Road hideout of the other suspect, a 36-year-old Singaporean man who was also arrested.

They searched the unit in a private apartment and uncovered about 55g of Ice, 36g of cannabis, two Ecstasy tablets and cash of more than $8,800.

The second suspect was led to his parked car where about 78g of ketamine, 4g of Ice, 175 Ecstasy tablets and 64 Erimin-5 tablets were found.

Anyone convicted of trafficking more than 250g in Ice - sufficient to feed the addiction of about 185 abusers for a week - faces the death penalty.