28-year-old arrested for using dud cheques to buy $14,000 worth of alcohol

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for using dud cheques to buy alcohol, the police said in a news release on Friday (April 21).

The police received two reports from beverage companies that claimed they received dud cheques for payment.

The man had allegedly ordered expensive liquor and wine that cost about $14,000.

After the orders were made and the goods delivered, he paid for them using dud cheques, before selling the goods at discounted prices.

Officers from Bedok Division identified the suspect and arrested him along New Upper Changi Road on Thursday (April 20).

He will be charged with the offence of cheating. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.