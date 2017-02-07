27-year-old man arrested for drug trafficking after car chase that injured 1 CNB officer

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man suspected of drug trafficking was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday (Feb 7) after a dramatic police chase. The chase resulted in four cars colliding and a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer was injured in the melee.

The incident occurred at about 12.30am at Lentor Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 2, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Tuesday.

The four vehicles involved in the collision were the alleged trafficker's black car, which is believed to be a rented car; a car belonging to the car rental company; a police car and a CNB car, according to Wanbao.

The man attempted to evade arrest after he was stopped by Traffic Police in a joint operation, CNB, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a joint response to The Straits Times on Tuesday.

About 4.3g of "ice" or methamphetamine was recovered from the vehicle driven by the suspected drug trafficker, who was not hurt in the collision.

A 39 year-old CNB female officer was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of possessing or consuming methamphetamine can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined $20,000 or both.

The penalty for those found guilty of manufacturing methamphetamine or any salt of methamphetamine is death.