26-year-old man arrested for molesting child, 11, on train

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man has been arrested for molesting a child, aged 11.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 5) that they received a report at 12.20pm a day earlier that an 11-year-old victim had been allegedly molested by a man on a train.

The victim, whose gender was not revealed, had been molested on a train between Clementi station and Redhill station.

The man was arrested by officers who responded to the scene.

He will be charged in court with the offence of outrage of modesty against a person under 14 years of age.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or any combination of the three penalties.

The police had said in October that there were 1,168 molest cases reported between January and September this year, a 19.9 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Of these, 152 cases were committed on public transport.