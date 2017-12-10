22 people arrested for vice-related activities in raid on Serangoon brothels

SINGAPORE - Police arrested 22 people in Serangoon for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

In a statement on Saturday (Dec 9), police said that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division conducted raids at brothels near Rowell Road on Friday.

The officers had to use force to gain entry into locked units during the raid.

The arrested suspects are work-pass holders who allegedly used their stay in Singapore to commit vice-related offences, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.