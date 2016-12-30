21-year-old suspected of 2 armed robberies nabbed

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with two cases of armed robbery, police said.

A 64-year-old victim was robbed of money and his mobile phone by a man armed with a sharp object on Nov 29 along Bishan Street 14.

On Dec 1, a 34-year-old man reported that he had been robbed of his wallet, which contained some cash, along Braddell Road.

The suspect was arrested on Friday (Dec 30) at about 4.10pm at Block 113, Jalan Bukit Merah.

If found guilty of armed robbery, he can be jailed from two to 10 years, and caned 12 strokes or more.