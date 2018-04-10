2 teenagers arrested for allegedly breaking into Tampines coffee shop, stealing $400 cash

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly breaking into a Tampines coffee shop and making away with $400 in cash.

The police said in a statement on Monday night (April 9) that the two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were suspects in a case of housebreaking and theft by night at a coffee shop in Tampines Street 11.

They had received a report last Saturday at about 11am that a coffee shop had been broken into and $400 cash was missing.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division conducted extensive ground inquiries and managed to establish the teenagers' identity with the help of police cameras.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Sunday, while the 16-year-old was arrested in Simei Avenue on Monday.

In the statement, the police advised property owners to take the following crime prevention measures:

- Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grills and close-shackled padlocks when leaving the premises unattended, even for a short while;

- Refrain from keeping large sums of cash in unattended in the premises; and

- Install a burglar alarm and closed-circuit television (CCTV) to cover the access points into the premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and in good working condition.

Anyone found guilty of housebreaking and theft by night may face a jail term of up to 14 years and a fine.