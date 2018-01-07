2 suffer minor injuries in 8-vehicle chain collision along Central Expressway

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old motorcyclist and his pillion rider suffered minor injuries after a chain collision involving eight vehicles along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday afternooon (Jan 7).

The collision, which took place before the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exit towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), involved five cars, a taxi, a lorry and a motorcycle.

The police, which were alerted to the accident at around 12.20pm, said that the motorcyclist and his pillion rider - a 24-year-old woman - were conscious when taken to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it dispatched an ambulance to the location.

The Straits Times understands that the man felt pain in his right thigh, while the woman had abrasions on her left elbow. She also suffered nausea and giddiness.

It is believed that the accident happened after one of the vehicles had suddenly stopped while travelling along the expressway.

The other vehicles behind were unable to brake in time, resulting in the chain collision.

After the accident, traffic built up along the expressway till the Yio Chu Kang Road exit for a few hours, according to tweets by the Land Transport Authority.

Police investigations are ongoing.