2 Singaporean men nabbed, drugs worth more than $74,000 seized at Tuas checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean men were arrested and drugs worth more than $74,000 seized at Tuas checkpoint last Saturday night (March 31).

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement on Tuesday that two bundles of Ice, weighing about 825g, were found concealed under a motorcycle seat.

At about 10.30pm last Saturday, an ICA officer at the Tuas checkpoint noticed that a man was taking a long time to clear immigration into Singapore at the automated clearance lane.

When officers approached him to help, they noticed the 26-year-old Singaporean man had bloodshot eyes and slurred in his speech, the statement said.

During further checks, swabs were taken from the man and his belongings, which showed positive hits of methamphetamine, the statement said. Plastic straws were also found in his bag.

A search of his motorcycle uncovered the two bundles of Ice, worth more than $74,000, concealed under the seat.

The 825g of Ice is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 471 abusers for a week, the statement said.

CNB officers arrested another man, a 49-year-old Singaporean, the next day after follow-up investigations.

The man was believed to be the intended recipient of the drugs concealed under the motorcycle seat.

About 2g of Ice was also found in a sling bag that the second man was carrying.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of Ice faces the death penalty.