2 men charged in court over Rowell Road gang robbery involving $300k

SINGAPORE - Two men who fled to Malaysia after allegedly taking part in a gang robbery at a shophouse last year were taken to court on Saturday (April 14).

Thava Kumaran Ramamutty, 33, and Shanker Maghalingam, 30, were both charged with one count of gang robbery.

Police were alerted to the robbery amounting to S$300,000 in cash at 93A Rowell Road between 2.45am and 3.08am on Dec 11 last year.

Officers from Central Police Division found after investigations that 12 suspects were involved in the gang robbery. They are all Singaporeans who are mostly in their 20s.

The Straits Times understands that Thava had allegedly robbed a 27-year-old Bangladeshi worker of the money that he had earlier collected from other workers to help remit home.

He had entered the shophouse unit with four other suspects, while the rest waited outside as lookouts.

Ten suspects were arrested in a series of operations between Dec 11 and Jan 8. They have been charged in court and their cases are still ongoing.

The pair, who had fled to Malaysia after the robbery, were nabbed with help from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), said police in a statement on Friday morning.

They were extradited to Singapore on the same day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Arthur Law, commander of Central Police Division, thanked the RMP for their assistance in the arrests.

"The SPF (Singapore Police Force) will do its utmost to track down those who flee Singapore after committing crimes. With the assistance from foreign law enforcement agencies counterparts, we will ensure that justice is served," he said.

The pair will be remanded for a week at the Central Police Division. They will return to court on April 20 at 9am.

Offenders convicted of gang robbery can be punished with up to 20 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.