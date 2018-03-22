2 men arrested for suspected molestation on separate occasions

SINGAPORE - Two men, aged 38 and 51 years old, have been arrested for alleged molestation on two separate occasions, said the police on Thursday (March 22).

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old woman reported being molested by a man while walking along Sungei Road at about 8pm.

Two auxiliary police officers detained the 51-year-old man, who was subsequently arrested by the police.

In a separate case, an 18-year-old woman alerted police after she was allegedly molested by a man inside an entertainment outlet along Raffles Boulevard at around 3am on Thursday.

After police investigations, a 38-year-old man was arrested that same day.

Investigations are ongoing against the two men.

Those convicted of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, may face imprisonment of up to two years, or with fine or caning, or a combination of the punishments.