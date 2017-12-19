2 men arrested for stealing from woman in Orchard Road, police advise caution this season

SINGAPORE - Two men aged 34 and 35 have been arrested for stealing from a woman in Orchard Road.

The woman had made a police report at 3.45pm on Monday (Dec 18), saying that her wallet containing credit cards and cash of about $800 had been stolen.

The Straits Times understands that she had discovered her wallet was gone at the Takashimaya department store in Ngee Ann City.

The police conducted extensive investigations and arrested the two suspects in Geylang at 10.30pm that same day.

They managed to recover the victim's wallet and belongings.

The two men are believed to have worked together to steal her items.

One of them stood near the victim to block her way, while the other person retrieved items from her bag, preliminary investigations show.

The pair are believed to be involved in another case of theft from a person in Orchard Road.

They will be charged in court with the offence of theft with common intention.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined.

The police reminded the public to be vigilant of their surroundings and to safeguard their belongings in crowded places, especially during the year-end festive season.