2 men arrested for separate loanshark cases in areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Yishun

SINGAPORE - Two men aged 30 and 27 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of loanshark harassment, the police said in a news release on Thursday (April 20).

The 30-year-old man was arrested along Serangoon Road for his involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment at Pasir Ris, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, Yishun, Choa Chu Kang and Shunfu between April 1 and 18 this year.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division seized two mobile phones from him, along with debtors' records, two markers and two plastic bottles containing paint.

The 27-year-old was involved in two cases of loanshark harassment in the Bedok area on Tuesday (April 18).

Housing Board flats were splashed with paint and loanshark-related graffiti scribbled on the walls.

Bedok Police Division officers arrested him along Bedok North Avenue 2 and seized debtors' records, a mobile phone and a marker.

The two suspects will be charged under the Moneylenders Act 2010 (Revised Edition).

Under this act, first-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment can be fined of at least $5,000 and not more than $50,000.

They will also be jailed for up to five years and receive up to six strokes of the cane.