2 men arrested for pawning fake gold in at least 5 cases

SINGAPORE - Two men have been arrested for pawning fake gold in a series of cases.

The two, aged 27 and 42, were nabbed after the younger man was caught trying to pawn a gold bangle and ring, both of which are believed to be fake.

The man had pulled the stunt at a pawnshop in Choa Chu Kang Street 62 on Thursday (Jan 18), the police said in a statement on Friday.

The owner of Thye Joo Pawnshop, who gave his name only as Mr Lim, told The Straits Times that the man did not succeed, but instead was caught.

Mr Lim, 44, added that another person had tried to pawn fake gold at a Marsiling branch of the pawnshop on Friday.

Officers from Jurong Police Division responded to the case at Thye Joo Pawnshop and arrested the 27-year-old man.

Follow-up investigations led them to the second man, who was arrested in Choa Chu Kang North 6.

Both men are believed to be involved in at least five similar cases, preliminary investigations found.

The pair will be charged in court with the offence of conspiracy to commit cheating.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.