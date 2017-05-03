2 loanshark harassers, aged 17 and 18, arrested for splashing paint at Pasir Ris flat

SINGAPORE - Two men aged 17 and 18 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in loansharking activities, police said in a news release on Wednesday (May 3).

Police officers on patrol last Sunday (April 30) had found paint splashed at a residential unit at Block 270, Pasir Ris Ris Street 21.

Loanshark-related graffiti was also scrawled on the wall of the lift lobby.

Officers from Bedok Division established the identity of the suspects and arrested them at Jurong Central on Tuesday.

A mobile phone with debtors' records was also seized.

Investigations revealed that both suspects are believed to have been involved in other similar loanshark harassment cases at Pasir Ris, Eunos, Sengkang and Boon Lay.

Both men will be charged in court on Thursday.

Under the Moneylenders Act (Revised Edition 2010), first-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment shall be fined not less than $5,000 and not more than $50,000 with mandatory imprisonment of up to 5 years, and mandatory caning of up to 6 strokes.