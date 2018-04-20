2 hotel staffers found guilty of corruption for pocketing fees from transport company

SINGAPORE - Two Royal Plaza Hotel staffers who wanted money for referring guests to a transport company found themselves in trouble over claims of corruption.

Between Oct 2015 and June 2016, Malaysia national Frankie Chan Li Fah, 33, corruptly obtained $3,869 from the transport company.

His accomplice Mohamed Ibrahim Mohd Ya'acob, 63, took $1,507. They were paid a $7 or $10 fee for each referral.

On Friday (April 20) both men pleaded guilty to corruption. Chan, who was a guest services assistant manager at the hotel, received a fine and penalty totalling $7,289 for three counts of corruption.

If he is unable to pay, he will be jailed for three weeks and five days.

Ibrahim, who was the hotel's chief concierge, received a fine and penalty of $5,107 in total. He will be jailed for two weeks and two days if he does not pay the fine.

Their job included helping guests secure transport services.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jasmine Kaur said the ruse started with Chan telling limousine driver Mubarak Shah Zaman Shah to submit a transportation services proposal to the hotel. He did this sometime between Sept and Oct 2015.

Chan said he would recommend Mr Mubarak's company - K.A Shah Limo Services - to the hotel management to replace an existing transport provider.

But he would do this only if he was paid for referring guests to Mr Mubarak's company.

They worked out that the fee would be $7 for 7-seater vehicles, and $10 for 13-seater vehicles.

A few days later, Ibrahim told Mr Mubarak that he had given good reviews about the limousine company to the hotel management. He asked for the same fees as well.

Mr Mubarak agreed as he wanted to secure the contract with Royal Plaza Hotel.

K.A Shah Limo Services subsequently secured the deal to provide transportation for guests of the hotel. Mr Mubarak then made monthly payments to both Chan and Ibrahim.

Chan's lawyer James Joseph said in mitigation: "As a result of these cases, he may be repatriated to Malaysia. He is a first offender, and he has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity."

Ibrahim, who was unrepresented, said he had cooperated with the authorities from the start and is remorseful.