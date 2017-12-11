2 boys filmed damaging locks on ofo bikes

Two boys have been caught on video damaging the locks on rental bicycles from bike-sharing firm ofo, before cycling off on their free ride.

The 55-second video, which was posted on Facebook on Saturday night and has been circulating online, shows the boys at a Housing Board void deck.

One of them is seen using a hammer-like object to repeatedly hit the lock of an ofo bicycle. After the lock is damaged, his friend hops onto the bike and both of them ride away on two ofo bicycles.

An ofo spokesman told The Straits Times (ST) yesterday that it was aware of the incident.

"In cases such as these, we will not hesitate to work with the authorities to ensure that our users enjoy and benefit from our bike-sharing service," she said.

The spokesman said that such incidents account for less than 1 per cent of its fleet in Singapore.

To encourage responsibility among riders, ofo has worked with government agencies to increase the number of designated parking spots and introduce a credit system to reward good user behaviour.

It also urged the public to report incidents of bike abuse on its Facebook page and app.

Last month, a couple was filmed tossing at least two oBike bicycles into a drain near Lower Delta Road. ST understands that the duo later turned themselves in to the police.

Police had told ST that a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were assisting in investigations. If found guilty of mischief, they could be jailed for up to a year and/or fined.