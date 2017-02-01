2 Bangladeshi men arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two Bangladeshi men found swimming in the sea off Woodlands Waterfront in the wee hours of Wednesday (Feb 1) have been arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore.

The Police Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), detected two floating objects in the water at about 1.44am on Wednesday.

Two Bangladesh nationals, aged 36 and 37, were intercepted immediately.

They were arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore under the Immigration Act, the Singapore Police Force and ICA said in a joint news release.

Investigations are ongoing.

ICA and the Police Coast Guard said they "take a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally".

Those found guilty of illegal entry or overstaying face up to six months' jail and at least three strokes of the cane.

The penalties for illegal departure are a fine of up to $2,000, jail of up to six months, or both.