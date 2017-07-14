2 arrested, another injured in coffee shop dispute

A man holding two knives was restrained by patrons at a coffee shop in Teck Whye after a dispute broke out among three men.

The Straits Times understands that the incident occurred at around 7.40pm on Wednesday at a coffee shop in Block 143, Teck Whye Lane.

A video circulating on social media shows several men restraining a man who is holding a knife in each hand. He is shown exchanging harsh words with an older man.

One knife is covered with what seems to be blood.

The men surrounding him try to prise the knives out of his hands, as he shouts and struggles.

Another man is shown sitting down and has what appears to be blood on his shirt.

The police told The Straits Times that they received a call for help at 7.39pm. A 34-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation and possession of offensive weapons, while a 61-year-old man was arrested for failure to furnish particulars.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched an ambulance to convey a 66-year-old man who was conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

ST understands that the three men were having drinks when the 34-year-old went off after a dispute among the trio and returned with knives.

The 66-year-old victim tried to stop him, but the suspected assailant came back with a plastic chair and allegedly hit him.

Police investigations are ongoing.

•Additional reporting by Ariffin Jamar