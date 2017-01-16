19-year-old nabbed for selling stolen cigarettes online

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old man has been caught by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for illegally selling cigarettes via online platforms without a tobacco licence.

His activities had been detected by the Tobacco Regulation Branch while conducting regular cybersurveillance checks.

On Jan 10, HSA officers conducted enforcement operations and caught the seller.

He had tried selling the cigarettes online for $10 per packet.

Eight packets of Singapore duty paid cigarettes were found at his residence.

The seller and three of his friends had stolen 48 packets of cigarettes from a supermarket, and tried to resell them, preliminary investigations showed.

He is currently assisting the police and HSA with investigations.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, it is illegal to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale, or have in possession for sale any tobacco products without valid licences.

Anyone caught doing could face a maximum fine of up to $10,000.

The offence of Theft in Dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, also brings with it a prison term which may extend to seven years, along with a fine.

HSA encourages members of the public who have information on the illegal sale of tobacco products to call the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 66842036 or 66842037 during office hours.