18 months' jail for assault on family, threats

A man, who came home drunk one day and sat in the living room naked, argued with his mother and then assaulted his half-siblings, who had intervened.

About two months later, Rullie Johar, 45, created trouble once again. This time, he threatened his estranged wife's boyfriend with a katana - a Japanese sword.

Yesterday, Rullie was sentenced to 18 months' jail after he admitted to two counts of criminal intimidation and one of causing hurt. Three other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Rullie, who is unemployed, had a run-in with his family on April 26 last year, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said Rullie came home drunk that day, sat naked in the living room of his family's Marsiling flat and argued with his 63-year-old mother.

When his half-brother Muhammad Seth Idris came out of his room and intervened, Rullie assaulted the 26-year-old.

Mr Muhammad Seth's sister, Ms Nadia, 31, then came out of her room and dragged her brother away.

But Rullie was not done yet. He picked up a kitchen knife and Mr Muhammad Seth heard his mother shout for help.

Knife in hand, Rullie then said something in Malay about "stomach's contents", which Mr Muhammad Seth understood as a threat to cut his stomach open.

The two women tried to restrain Rullie, who punched Ms Nadia in the face.

On June 22 last year, Rullie got into another altercation.

This time, he spotted his estranged wife, Ms Siti Nafsiah Saline, 34, walking at a void deck in Buangkok Crescent with her friend, Mr Abdullah Osman, 40.

Mr Abdullah did not know or recognise Rullie.

Rullie, who is in the midst of divorce proceedings, told Mr Abdullah that Ms Siti was still his wife - a point she refuted.

The accused then hurled a cigarette butt at Mr Abdullah, threatened him with a katana and told him that he would "get him".

Rullie's lawyer Alice Tan, who was assigned the case, said in mitigation that her client had lost his temper because Mr Abdullah would not let him speak to Ms Siti.

She said that Rullie regretted his actions and wished he had exercised restraint.

His sentence was backdated to Sept 30 last year.