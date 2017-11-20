15 arrested for illegal gambling

Fifteen people - 14 men and a woman - were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities last Saturday. One of the male suspects was also arrested for an immigration offence.

In a statement yesterday, the police said the suspects, aged between 30 and 51, were arrested at a private residential apartment in Lorong 30 Geylang, in a joint operation with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

One of the suspects is the tenant of the unit. Cash amounting to $2,302 and gambling paraphernalia were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of being the owner, occupier or user of a common gaming house under the Common Gaming House Act faces a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, and a jail term of up to three years.

Anyone caught gaming in a common gaming house under the same Act faces a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to six months' jail.

Under the Immigration Act, offenders who overstay or enter Singapore illegally face a jail term of up to six months with at least three strokes of the cane, while offenders who depart Singapore illegally face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

Amir Hussain