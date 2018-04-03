1.4 million people visited the Prudential Carnival which ended its run on April 1

SINGAPORE - The Prudential Carnival ended its four-month run on April 1 but not before some 1.4 million people - almost 13,000 a day - visited the site at Marina Bay's The Promontory and Bayfront Event Space.

The carnival featured 22 rides and attractions, and 29 game booths. Admission was free but games and rides started at $4 per go.

Brendon Lim, 20, visited the carnival three times.

The Republic Polytechnic student said he blew $60 on games alone and walked away with a Peppa Pig plush toy.

"It's a once-in-a-while kind of thing. I spent nothing on carnivals at pasar malams (night markets). But pasar malams take place around the neighbourhood, while the Prudential Carnival was a large-scale event and different."

The student was not the only one to walk away with a prize. Over 700,000 plush toys were given out at the carnival.

Brendon also braved the Mach 5 ride, a gigantic hammer-like structure which swings to a maximum height of 55m, and the Das Fun Schiff pirate ship, during his visits.

But he hopes next year's event will be friendlier on the wallet.

"I had to restrain myself from taking rides because they were overpriced," he said. The Mach 5 cost $14 per ride, while it was $10 for the pirate ship.

"If they halve the price, it would be more affordable."

The Prudential Carnival will return in December 2018.