1.31kg of heroin seized, 5 drug offenders arrested

SINGAPORE - A total of 1.31kg of heroin was seized and five suspected drug offenders arrested in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Dec 5).

The operation began with the raiding of a unit at Toa Payoh East, where three drug traffickers were arrested.

The suspects were two men aged 57 and 44 and a 39-year-old woman.

A total of about 1kg of heroin was found inside the unit, CNB said in a statement on Wednesday.

Investigations led to the arrest of another suspected drug trafficker - a 44-year-old man - near Tampines Street 44.

He was believed to be the intended recipient of some of the heroin found in the Toa Payoh East unit.

A total of 313g of heroin was recovered from him.

A suspected drug abuser, a 28-year-old man, was spotted meeting up with the 44-year-old suspect and was also arrested.

Investigations into the drug activities of the five suspects, who are all Singaporean, are ongoing.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin or diamorphine, they can be sentenced to death under the Misuse of Drugs Act.