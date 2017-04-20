13 foreigners arrested for vice activities in Kaki Bukit's forested areas

SINGAPORE - Thirteen foreigners believed to have been conducting vice activities in forested areas along Kaki Bukit were arrested on Wednesday (April 19).

The group consisted of 10 men and three women, the police said in a news release on Thursday (April 20).

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau and the Bedok Division acted off information received and raided the forested areas along Kaki Bukit in an operation at 7pm on Wednesday.

The 13 foreign nationals were arrested for a range of offences including wilful trespass on stateland, suspected consumption of controlled drugs, offences under the Women's Charter and offences under the Immigration Act.

Those convicted of wilful trespass on state land can be fined up to $1,000.

Investigations are ongoing.