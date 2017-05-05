12 Indonesian men arrested for peddling cigarettes worth over $10k in unpaid duty, GST

SINGAPORE - Twelve Indonesian men were arrested for peddling contraband cigarettes and for immigration offences in a joint operation on Thursday (May 4), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Friday (May 5).

The men, aged between 18 and 41, were arrested in an operation at Yew Tee Industrial Estate which involved officers from ICA, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs.

A total of 62 cartons and 255 packets of contraband cigarettes were seized during the operation, worth about $9,520 and $690 in unpaid duty and Goods and Services Tax respectively.

Under the Immigration Act, those convicted of overstaying or illegal entry can be jailed up to six months and receive at least three strokes of the cane.

Those convicted of illegal departure can be jailed up to six months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.