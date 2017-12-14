11 women nabbed in police raids on unlicensed massage parlours

SINGAPORE - Eleven women aged between 28 and 40 were arrested on Tuesday (Dec 12) in police raids on unlicensed massage establishments.

The raids were conducted in Jalan Bukit Merah, Tanjong Pagar and South Bridge Road.

In a statement on Thursday, police said the women were arrested for crimes under the Women's Charter and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Action will also be taken against four massage parlours for offences under the Massage Establishments Act.

Police investigations against the 11 suspects are ongoing.