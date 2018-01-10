11 suspects in $2m Shell fuel heist charged

The men accused of orchestrating what is believed to be the largest fuel heist in recent memory were charged yesterday.

The 11 men allegedly misappropriated more than $2 million worth of fuel from the Shell Singapore refinery on Pulau Bukom. The 11 were among 17 suspects arrested in an operation conducted by the authorities between Sunday and Monday.

The group comprises two Vietnamese and nine Singaporeans, and their plan reportedly included transferring the misappropriated oil from Pulau Bukom on to a Panama-registered vessel.

