Court reserves judgment on Tan Cheng Bock's appeal

The Court of Appeal yesterday reserved judgment on former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against a High Court decision on the timing and basis of the upcoming reserved presidential election.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said a decision would be made "as soon as possible".

Dr Tan's lawyer, Senior Counsel Chelva Rajah, argued it was unconstitutional for the Government to start its count of the five terms to trigger a reserved election from the term of president Wee Kim Wee, as he was not elected by the people.

But Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair said Mr Wee was "elected under this Constitution" by Parliament, and therefore his term could be counted.

