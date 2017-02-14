Couples declare their love in print

One couple discovered each other through song and the other is not letting illness deter them from tying the knot.

What they have in common is their desire to make known their feelings for the one they love in the permanence of print.

Sales manager Andy Ng, 41, met finance manager Minz Law, 38, at a party in 2003, where they hit it off as they both loved singing. Their dates were often spent at karaoke lounges.

During their courtship, Mr Ng would submit a Valentine's Day dedication to Lovelines to be printed in The New Paper (TNP) Classified.

When he decided she was the one for him, he submitted a marriage proposal.

She said "yes" and after 12 years of marriage, Mr Ng continues to use the platform to express his thanks to her for being a dedicated wife and mother.

Lovelines is also published in Lianhe Zaobao Classified. This year, Miss Huang Huimin, 29, wrote a dedication to her fiance.

The couple had planned to wed last May but delayed the wedding when Miss Huang developed lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease.

"We had even taken our wedding photos, but before Chinese New Year last year, my hands and feet swelled up," she said.

She was in hospital for three months, but her fiance stayed by her side. "He would come over after work every day, I'm thankful for that," she said. They now plan to get married in October.

Lovelines has been published in TNP and Zaobao for over 20 years. More than 300 entries will be printed today.